National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019; CYMBRIA SHS CL A CANADA (CYMBF) Shorts Up By 200%

National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:NFG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. National Fuel Gas Co’s current price of $49.15 translates into 0.89% yield. National Fuel Gas Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 593,477 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06

CYMBRIA CORP SHS CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:CYMBF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CYMBF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $42.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cymbria Corporation is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments, privately held businesses or leverage its investments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold National Fuel Gas Company shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset stated it has 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Co has 16,767 shares. Markston Interest Limited Co owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.08% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 4,508 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 58,574 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 14,259 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 6,159 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 10,480 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.04% or 4,231 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 31,381 shares. Ameriprise invested in 282,569 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Ltd Llc has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).