National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Raised Holding by $881,760 as Stock Declined; Luminus Management Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 14,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 251,265 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 236,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 911,511 shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72M, up from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.70M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24,367 shares to 232,519 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 18,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,115 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National Fuel Gas Company: Teleconference Announcement NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas says ready to build Line N lateral in Pennsylvania – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,765 shares. Hsbc Public Limited owns 56,274 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Gam Ag accumulated 18,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 22,281 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) or 6,100 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). California-based Reilly Advsrs has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 99,926 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,457 shares. 7,287 were reported by Advisory Ser Networks Limited Com. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 15,750 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company owns 2,871 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 146,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,400 shares to 87,800 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,750 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Luminus Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 693,658 shares. 3,882 were accumulated by Rampart Mgmt Ltd. Heartland Advsr holds 181,129 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 101,840 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 99,869 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated invested 3.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation owns 256,892 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Co holds 0.1% or 11,766 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd owns 527,419 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 372,953 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. S&Co Incorporated owns 65,725 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 8,900 shares. 169,400 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Moreover, Asset One Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).