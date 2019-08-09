National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Holder Dupont Capital Management Boosted Stake; As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $888,800

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 1.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 704.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 53,991 shares as the company's stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 61,660 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 7,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 96,361 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: "JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC" published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "'Grow and win': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal" on August 08, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,420 shares to 105,542 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 26,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,392 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "National Fuel Gas Co. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on February 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire" published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) – Yahoo Finance" on April 24, 2019.