National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Holder Denali Advisors Has Upped Position by $4.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; Adma Biologics (ADMA) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, up from 160,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 287,073 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.36M market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 319,745 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited owns 10,804 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 49,200 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co holds 5,056 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa holds 0.14% or 10,200 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 5,291 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 133 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 15,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0% or 26,884 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 15,708 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 2,578 shares. 241,352 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,668 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) or 5,659 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 15,300 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC).

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Light Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Fuel Gas Co. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas: Getting The Gas Utility For Free – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2014.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADMA Bio accesses $27.5M from credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MNKD, TTM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA Bio closes $52M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FDA Approves ASCENIVâ„¢, a Novel Intravenous Immune Globulin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Announces Proposed $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 986 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 15,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 14,127 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 26,291 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 18,965 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 575,000 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consonance Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 4.59 million shares. Broadfin Ltd invested in 1.48M shares or 1.16% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Plc reported 2,811 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 46,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2,600 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 60,631 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 12 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 44,891 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. Grossman Adam S had bought 30,000 shares worth $120,000. The insider LENZ BRIAN bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. 4,500 shares were bought by Mond James, worth $18,000 on Friday, May 17. 25,000 shares were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P., worth $100,000. Shares for $16.00 million were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC.