National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Position Has Raised by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; Covington Capital Management Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $365,200

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 34,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 300,500 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.85 million, up from 265,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 167,626 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 81,804 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, down from 86,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 2.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,495 shares to 330,338 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.05% or 575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,220 shares. Scotia accumulated 397,711 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 45,434 shares. Advisory Service reported 3,398 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 48,274 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Lc owns 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.05 million shares. Loudon Investment Ltd Liability invested in 3.19% or 44,788 shares. Barnett Incorporated invested in 650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Family Firm reported 2,682 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.71% or 22,217 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 678,609 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bridges Management holds 0.37% or 115,788 shares in its portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 36,242 shares to 84,614 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,617 shares, and cut its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC).