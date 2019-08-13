National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Holder Icon Advisers Increased Holding by $948,000 as Shares Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder American Assets Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 118.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 685,807 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 2.55M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Innovations Ltd Llc reported 1.83% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montag A & has 130,063 shares. Punch & Assocs Inc owns 101,801 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 41,398 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 9,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 316 are held by Cap Limited. Tiemann Investment Ltd Com accumulated 0.2% or 10,221 shares. Captrust Financial holds 66,119 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 20,288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,967 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 150,023 shares. D E Shaw And owns 2.09 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 1.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Co. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gabelli Is A Buyer Of National Fuel Gas – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: National Fuel Gas Co. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Fuel Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas Company Statement on FERC Ruling for the Northern Access Project – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2018.