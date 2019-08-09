National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.94 N/A 0.57 14.04 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Gores Metropoulos Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.