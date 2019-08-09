National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.94
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Gores Metropoulos Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
