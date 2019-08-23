National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Touches $7.33 Low on Aug, 23; The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $7.11 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.33 share price. This indicates more downside for the $636.95M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.11 PT is reached, the company will be worth $19.11M less. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 123,971 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 28.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR); 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC; 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC has GBX 2290 highest and GBX 1548 lowest target. GBX 2130’s average target is 5.76% above currents GBX 2014 stock price. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, April 11. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 7 with “Sector Performer”. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by HSBC. HSBC maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) rating on Tuesday, July 30. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 2100 target. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2010.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 New Target: GBX 2290.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1519.00 New Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1970.00 New Target: GBX 2010.00 Downgrade

More notable recent National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “S&P 500 and Nasdaq’s Near-Term Trends Are Neutral, But Dow-30 Looks Negative – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NESR) 8.8% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Reading the Tea Leaves on the Stock Market Losing Streak – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NESR Readies Report Amid Challenging Services Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form F-3 National Energy Services – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company has market cap of $636.95 million.

The stock decreased 0.49% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2014. About 23,834 shares traded. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 869.18 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.