National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Touches $7.26 Low on Sep, 18; EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Evraz Plc (LON:EVR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Evraz Plc has GBX 530 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 501.67’s average target is -0.30% below currents GBX 503.2 stock price. Evraz Plc had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 12 with “Sell”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 515 target in Friday, August 9 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EVR in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. See EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) latest ratings:

The stock of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) reached all time low today, Sep, 18 and still has $6.75 target or 7.00% below today’s $7.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $633.12 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.75 PT is reached, the company will be worth $44.32M less. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 55,342 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 28.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company has market cap of $633.12 million.

Analysts await National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 42.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NESR’s profit will be $23.55 million for 6.72 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by National Energy Services Reunited Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company has market cap of 7.31 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. It has a 4.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

More recent EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of EVR Holdings plc (LON:EVRH) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form N-PX Collaborative Investment For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX Advisors’ Inner Circle For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.