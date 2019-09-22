National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Reaches $6.75 Low on Sep, 22; Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Stake By $2.17 Million

The stock of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) reached all time low today, Sep, 22 and still has $6.35 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.75 share price. This indicates more downside for the $588.24 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $35.29 million less. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 257,122 shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 28.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 21.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 60,315 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 220,485 shares with $7.96 million value, down from 280,800 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $71.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company has market cap of $588.24 million.

Analysts await National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 42.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NESR’s profit will be $23.53 million for 6.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by National Energy Services Reunited Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.65M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

