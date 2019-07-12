National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Forms $8.49 Double Bottom; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Has 0.83 Sentiment

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) formed double bottom with $8.15 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.49 share price. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has $730.81M valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 126,525 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 6.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18; 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR); 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 141 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 170 sold and reduced holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 183.45 million shares, down from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 109 Increased: 91 New Position: 50.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 5.85% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 427,903 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 494,157 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 3.47% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 2.3% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8.91 million shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.64M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.