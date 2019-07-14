National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Forms $8.38 Double Bottom; Pioneer High Income Trust Has 0.83 Sentiment

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 15 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 18 reduced and sold their stock positions in Pioneer High Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.59 million shares, down from 4.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer High Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) formed double bottom with $7.63 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.38 share price. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has $728.20M valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 75,255 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 6.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR)

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust for 165,243 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Llc owns 287,714 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.12% invested in the company for 36,965 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Windsor Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 24,764 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 130,934 shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) has declined 4.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $272.73 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 53.62 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

More notable recent Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer High Income Trust declares $0.0675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – PHT Has The Potential To Increase Its Price – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Buying Opportunity With Rare Statistical Edge – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods First Major Food Company to Receive Third Party Poultry Handling and Transportation Certification – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Analysts await National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings on August, 12. NESR’s profit will be $20.86M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by National Energy Services Reunited Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.