National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Forms $8.15 Double Bottom; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lifted By $3.70 Million Its American Express Company (AXP) Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased American Express Company (AXP) stake by 885.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 33,977 shares as American Express Company (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 37,812 shares with $4.13 million value, up from 3,835 last quarter. American Express Company now has $105.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) formed double bottom with $7.74 target or 5.00% below today’s $8.15 share price. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has $708.21 million valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 66,407 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 6.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR); 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 303,451 shares to 25,778 valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced The St Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) stake by 27,224 shares and now owns 12,679 shares. Evergy Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Express had 18 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. $1.29 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares were sold by Squeri Stephen J.

