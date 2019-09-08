National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.