National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.