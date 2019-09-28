National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 27.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 377,242,302.54% 6.10% 3.80% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 28.18M 7 14.04 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s rivals have 17.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s rivals have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s competitors beat National Energy Services Reunited Corp.