National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has 1.52% stronger performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.