National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Contrasting side by side

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.94
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.29%
|3.33%
|0%
|0%
|2.5%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.
