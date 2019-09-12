National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparison side by side

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 highlights National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Crescent Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.