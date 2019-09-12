National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparison side by side

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.78
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 highlights National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Crescent Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.
