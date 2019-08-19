National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stock Price Rose While Polygon Management LTD Increased Stake; Nokia (NOK) Stake Held by Hightower Advisors Llc

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 372,319 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 71,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 274,896 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 203,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.74M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications network; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 49,520 shares to 175,149 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 216,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 190,742 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 6,430 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 938 shares. Idaho-based Caprock has invested 0.02% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 141,760 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 61,936 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.04% or 575,554 shares. 596,384 are owned by Broadview Advisors Ltd Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 6,743 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 113,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Standard General LP holds 15.32 million shares. Teton Advisors has 0.04% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 56,000 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).