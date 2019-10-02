National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position Maintained by Polygon Management Ltd; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 114,807 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI)

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 159,175 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09 million, down from 179,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 6.84 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Nv stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glovista Investments Ltd Com reported 0.34% stake. Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 0.75% or 53,570 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 41,149 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiedemann Limited Liability has 239,719 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arizona-based Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lincluden Management Limited reported 226,169 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Advisors Ltd invested in 343,578 shares. National Asset reported 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boltwood Capital Management accumulated 18,966 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 15,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can National CineMedia, Inc.’s Dividend Even Survive? – The Motley Fool” on December 26, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National CineMedia, LLC Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2028 – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCMI, Standard General in deal to add board member – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2014 – NASDAQ” published on August 18, 2014 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Barclays Public Limited has 68,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability has 10.35 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 25,480 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp reported 640,333 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 96,839 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Caprock Gru Inc reported 14,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 21,512 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 231,072 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 24,444 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 87,101 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 11,667 shares.