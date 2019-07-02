National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holder Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Position by $444,598; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Holder North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed by $686,700 Its Holding

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 209,356 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 2.85 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.65M shares. Teton Advsr invested 0.04% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 57,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.32% or 84,682 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 56,387 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company stated it has 37,043 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 31,546 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company invested in 0% or 134,176 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1.70M shares. Polygon Management invested 1.4% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Mondrian Invest has 0.15% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 653,740 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 13,541 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 2,764 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 34,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 134,744 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 12,131 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Perkins Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 829,168 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Services Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Conning Inc stated it has 6,204 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Usa Portformulas Corporation owns 46,610 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 611,870 shares. 39,650 are owned by Prospector Prtn Ltd. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has 14,533 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 3,527 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Us Natl Bank De holds 0.03% or 86,312 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 18,568 shares to 241,454 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.