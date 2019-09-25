National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holder Bbt Capital Management Raised Position by $304,116; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $310,452 as Market Valuation Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 439,381 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83 million, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $11.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.6. About 2.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,565 shares to 87,274 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 114 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Company has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,494 shares. Portland Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Capital Lc has invested 7.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild And Com Asset Us holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,947 shares. Moreover, Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,250 shares. St Johns Invest Management Ltd invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Corporation, a California-based fund reported 9,599 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp owns 3.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 48,799 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,006 shares. Polar Llp accumulated 142,700 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation. Jefferies Ltd Liability stated it has 2,925 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 95.30 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

