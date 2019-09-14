National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holder Bbt Capital Management Increased Position by $304,116; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding Increased by Brant Point Investment Management Llc

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 332,007 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 567.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 425,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 500,844 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 10.45M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 44,976 shares to 140,248 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc (Put) by 64,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:SERV).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen in 5 More Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 165,414 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.1% or 3.32M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested in 92,366 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co reported 136,096 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 138,884 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,260 shares or 0% of the stock. 4.65 million were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 4,226 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 2.48M shares in its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0.07% or 390,431 shares in its portfolio. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Ltd reported 4.48M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 479,240 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.20M shares or 1.23% of the stock.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National CineMedia: MoviePass Dividend Play – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will National CineMedia Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will National CineMedia (NCMI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “As MoviePass Nears Its End, Take Profits On National CineMedia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 117,000 are owned by Swiss National Bank. 295 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated. 796 are owned by Meeder Asset. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 34,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.66 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1.71 million shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 640,333 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citigroup reported 39,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 24,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 68,179 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Morgan Stanley has 11,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio.