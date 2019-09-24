National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holder Bbt Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $304,116 as Stock Price Rose; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lifted by $459,000 Its Position

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 3.81 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/04/2018 – Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 11/04/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: CBS news, AP reporting House Speaker Paul Ryan not seeking re-election in November; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 288,616 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 291,295 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 0.2% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 104,136 shares. Ibis Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 10.21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 109,366 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 17,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.01% or 3,613 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 1,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 44,440 shares stake. 90 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2.58M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.21% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.