National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT), both competing one another are Marketing Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia Inc. 7 1.61 N/A 0.29 24.81 Fluent Inc. 5 0.81 N/A 0.12 42.28

Table 1 highlights National CineMedia Inc. and Fluent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fluent Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than National CineMedia Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. National CineMedia Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fluent Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia Inc. 0.00% -8.1% 2.7% Fluent Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Fluent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National CineMedia Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Fluent Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. National CineMedia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fluent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National CineMedia Inc. and Fluent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fluent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of National CineMedia Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 12.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of National CineMedia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of Fluent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are National CineMedia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 20.2% are Fluent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National CineMedia Inc. 2.15% 6.59% 2.74% 3.34% -13.7% 9.88% Fluent Inc. -4.76% -2.8% -25.93% 12.07% 121.28% 44.44%

For the past year National CineMedia Inc. was less bullish than Fluent Inc.

Summary

National CineMedia Inc. beats Fluent Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites. It also provides audience solutions that empower to target ads with unprecedented precision and drive qualified prospects at scale; and MobileNow, which offers marketers access to unique mobile Web inventory coupled with the precision targeting capabilities. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.