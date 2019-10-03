National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) EPS Estimated At $0.13; Isoray (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shorts Lowered By 15.47%

Isoray Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ISR’s SI was 588,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 696,300 shares previously. With 144,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Isoray Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s short sellers to cover ISR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3102. About 62,488 shares traded. IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has declined 43.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ISR News: 03/05/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 16/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces Participation at the American Urological Association’s 2018 Annual Meeting, May 18-21, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ IsoRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISR); 08/05/2018 – ISORAY INC – ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces the First Disposable Delivery System for Custom Intra-operative Strands for Prostate Cancer Treatment; 02/04/2018 ISORAY INC ISR.A : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $1; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Revenue Increasing by Not Less Than 20%; 30/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces Signing of Research Funding with Ochsner Clinic Foundation to Support Brain Cancer Treatment Research; 18/04/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss $1.3M

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $0.13 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. NCMI’s profit would be $10.27M giving it 15.13 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, National CineMedia, Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 57,945 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold IsoRay, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.67 million shares or 20.14% less from 4.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Svcs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). 5,000 are held by Jnba. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). Frontier Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) for 18,000 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). Raymond James Services Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 17,500 shares. 10,577 are owned by State Street. Geode Limited Liability Corporation reported 269,778 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1,473 shares. Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,824 shares or 0% of the stock. 39,007 are held by Citadel Advisors. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 14,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) for 124,577 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR).

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.72 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

National CineMedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company has market cap of $621.52 million. The firm produces and distributes various versions of FirstLook, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and various forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. It also sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app, including Movie Night Out.

Among 2 analysts covering National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National CineMedia has $1200 highest and $8 lowest target. $10’s average target is 27.06% above currents $7.87 stock price. National CineMedia had 3 analyst reports since June 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $1200 target.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity. 212,000 shares were bought by Standard General L.P., worth $1.65 million.

