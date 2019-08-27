National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Position; Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $23.61 Million; Stock Price Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 156,236 shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares to 385,255 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,183 shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 224,862 shares. Art Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 337,546 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 365,388 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Street Corporation owns 950,998 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 7,095 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 198,672 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 19,367 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 389,218 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 4,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 62,163 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Com. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 34,855 shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.30 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd reported 752,203 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 168,957 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Research Limited Liability Co has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32 million shares. Moreover, Skytop Capital Ltd has 4.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,000 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Llc has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,495 shares. Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 9.15% or 24.46M shares. Tradition Capital Limited Liability Co reported 70,805 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 263,313 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Llc stated it has 347,099 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Js Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 268,572 shares. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 493,552 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 28,142 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co reported 1,042 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.