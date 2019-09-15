National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $691,344; Holder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 19,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 444,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 464,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 284,629 shares traded or 120.73% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 56.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 65,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 182,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, up from 116,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Inv Mngmt Lc holds 47,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs accumulated 1.52M shares. Boston has 424,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Lp owns 11,304 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 17,668 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 840,694 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Commerce Il invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 8,916 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 2.07 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 91,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 18 shares. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NBHC seeks $100M stock repurchase through modified Dutch auction – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 06, 2015, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Completion of Peoples, Inc. Acquisition – PR Newswire” published on January 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NBHC share repurchasing could hit $400M – Kansas City Business Journal – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: January 26, 2016.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.20M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 2.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincoln Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,847 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 11,857 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company reported 2.44M shares. Sit Associates reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 6,476 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset invested 6.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Papp L Roy &, a Arizona-based fund reported 6,913 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,856 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Com invested in 0.6% or 3.87M shares. Roundview Capital Lc invested in 14,316 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 0.9% stake. Architects has 101,328 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 18,444 are owned by Perigon Wealth Mgmt. Alberta Investment Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).