National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Position

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company's stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 148,426 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 98,893 shares as the company's stock rose 7.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 101,397 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares to 389,678 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.