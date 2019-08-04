National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by David R Rahn & Associates Inc

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 84,031 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spotify’s Podcast Listening Is Booming – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.3% or 204,791 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 2.55M shares. Salem Cap Management has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 74,793 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru, Ohio-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt invested in 41,647 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,414 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 7.89M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 3.48% or 217,803 shares. American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has 9,737 shares. Montag A And Associate owns 71,019 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Newtown has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 447,021 shares or 7.9% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 117,500 shares. Aviance Management Lc reported 3,772 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 8,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Street holds 0% or 950,998 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 13,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 29,554 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 9,700 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 7,589 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated holds 21,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc accumulated 12,596 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 198,672 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 19,923 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has 748 shares. 2,417 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 4,925 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 12,596 shares.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares to 389,678 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).