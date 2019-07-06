National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Holding by $3.26 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Holding in Stmicroelectr (STM) by $19.49 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Stmicroelectr (STM) by 99.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,335 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Stmicroelectr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 1.68 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 28.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Pay Dividend of $0.24 a Share Through 1Q 2019; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics 1Q Net Pft $239M; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit l/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and Extended Battery Life; 28/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-European chipmakers hit by self-driving car worries; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit I/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and E; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – NEW PRESIDENT & CEO JEAN-MARC CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 27/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS STM.PA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL, RAISES TARGT PRICE TO EUR 18 FROM EUR 16

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 66,899 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.71 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,592 are owned by Blair William Il. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,213 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 198,396 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 10,406 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 2.76 million shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 8,731 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.28% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 19,923 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 739 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1,252 shares stake.

Analysts await STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. STM’s profit will be $178.95 million for 22.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by STMicroelectronics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.