National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Position by $3.26 Million; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Holder Knott David M Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 379,598 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Oebitda $280M-$290M; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 59,227 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.88M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 283,247 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 261,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 2.14 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 312,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo invested 0.33% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 813,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 104,890 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 2.81 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 264,049 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 4,925 shares. Kennedy Cap accumulated 0.16% or 198,672 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 2,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 19,367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Iridium Communications (IRDM) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History Nasdaq:IRDM – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Boosts Satellite Data Reach With AWS Ground Station – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget SpaceX; Iridium Communications Is Already Delivering Next-Gen Satellite Internet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.