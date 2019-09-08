National Beverage (FIZZ) Market Value Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Lifted by $1.13 Million Its Position; Water Island Capital Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 231,386 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 875,759 shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $558,707 activity. Shares for $359,700 were bought by CAPORELLA JOSEPH G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 20,893 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 322 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 8,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 239 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 857,192 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 4,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 4,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) accumulated 4 shares. Moreover, Anchor Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 48,052 shares. Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 16,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs reported 4,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Today: National Beverage Loses Its Fizz – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why National Beverage Might Not Be Dead In The (Sparkling) Water Yet – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Beverage: It’s All About The Growth You Price Into It – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “National Beverage Closes Out a Tough Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 14,600 shares to 14,100 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 59,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,200 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell A.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen Lc holds 639,990 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 92,420 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Com reported 35,852 shares. Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 552,231 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 75,973 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 2,852 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 582,524 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,947 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Llc invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 25,670 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 59,100 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 554,785 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 29,251 are owned by Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 206,286 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 23,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,150 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).