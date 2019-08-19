National Beverage (FIZZ) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 8,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 6,889 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 14,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 155,045 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 8,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 32,118 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ)

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.49 million for 6.47 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year's $2.34 per share. EMN's profit will be $353.49 million for 6.47 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,715 shares to 12,926 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year's $1.04 per share. FIZZ's profit will be $34.52M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 139,510 shares to 175,659 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.