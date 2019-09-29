National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B)

Both National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) compete on a level playing field in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. 43 0.69 9.03M 3.00 14.50 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 19 1.78 87.41M 0.92 23.01

Demonstrates National Beverage Corp. and Embotelladora Andina S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than National Beverage Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. National Beverage Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Embotelladora Andina S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 20,936,702.99% 38.8% 27.2% Embotelladora Andina S.A. 466,435,432.23% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

National Beverage Corp.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s 0.01 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Beverage Corp. are 3.3 and 2.6. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 1.3 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Beverage Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given National Beverage Corp. and Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of National Beverage Corp. is $42.33, with potential downside of -2.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Beverage Corp. and Embotelladora Andina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of National Beverage Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 87% of Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Beverage Corp. 4.34% -3.67% -21.03% -48.05% -56.09% -39.35% Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.91% -3.92% -1.59% -9.56% -10.9% -7.54%

For the past year National Beverage Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Summary

National Beverage Corp. beats Embotelladora Andina S.A. on 8 of the 14 factors.