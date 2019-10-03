National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Reaches $47.74 After 3.00% Up Move; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)

Among 3 analysts covering Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pennon Group PLC has GBX 880 highest and GBX 740 lowest target. GBX 830’s average target is 3.18% above currents GBX 804.4 stock price. Pennon Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. HSBC maintained Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) rating on Monday, May 20. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 850 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) rating on Monday, September 30. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 880 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by JP Morgan. See Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 780.00 New Target: GBX 880.00 Upgrade

30/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

30/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 875.00 Upgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 770.00 New Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 760.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 825.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 750.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 870.00 Initiates Starts

The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.42% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 268,949 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 24/05/2018 National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT 'ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN')

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.39 billion GBP. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

The stock decreased 1.28% or GBX 10.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 804.4. About 821,088 shares traded. Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.33’s average target is -11.33% below currents $47.74 stock price. National Beverage had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, June 4 to “Neutral”. UBS maintained National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) rating on Monday, September 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4400 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 12 by CFRA.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 14.46 million shares or 37.63% more from 10.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0% or 6,280 shares. 38,678 are owned by Impact Advsr Llc. 588,296 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 159,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Product Prtn Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Arrowstreet Capital L P accumulated 0.03% or 287,975 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 1,549 shares. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 6,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 191,702 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 36,360 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 21,700 shares.

