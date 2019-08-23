National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Reaches $40.20 52-Week Low; Ack Asset Management Increased Pwr (PWR) Holding

The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) hit a new 52-week low and has $36.58 target or 9.00% below today’s $40.20 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.87B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $36.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $167.94 million less. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 101,881 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Pwr (PWR) stake by 63.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 290,000 shares as Pwr (PWR)'s stock declined 7.40%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 745,000 shares with $23.83 billion value, up from 455,000 last quarter. Pwr now has $4.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 714,334 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 48,052 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 49,250 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 9,649 shares. State Street invested in 235,711 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 4,176 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 58,018 shares. Geode Capital Management reported 0% stake. Legal & General Gru Plc invested in 5,025 shares. Qs Investors Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 16,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Investment Wi reported 10,868 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Gmt Corp owns 83,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 956 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is 9.45% above currents $40.2 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by CFRA on Wednesday, June 12. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.35M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity. CAPORELLA JOSEPH G bought 6,000 shares worth $359,700.

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $47 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 41.92% above currents $33.47 stock price. Quanta Services had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of PWR in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

