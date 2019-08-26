National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) EPS Estimated At $0.74; Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 64,500 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 943,900 shares with $16.80M value, up from 879,400 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.67M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $0.74 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. FIZZ’s profit would be $34.52 million giving it 13.55 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, National Beverage Corp.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 267,279 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehill Capital Ltd Liability has invested 35.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Securities owns 1.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 171,577 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 734,932 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 4,162 shares. 11.37 million were reported by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Federated Inc Pa reported 106,774 shares stake. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 220,000 are held by Lonestar Capital Management Ltd. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated owns 13,425 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,334 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 500,803 shares. Legal & General Plc accumulated 2.82M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 3.66 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited stated it has 535,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG&E Corp has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 44.93% above currents $11.04 stock price. PG&E Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $22 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 98,746 shares to 42,522 valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 743,964 shares and now owns 193,712 shares. Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity. 6,000 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares with value of $359,700 were bought by CAPORELLA JOSEPH G.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is 9.70% above currents $40.11 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS. Maxim Group maintained it with “Sell” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies. The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Wednesday, June 12.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.