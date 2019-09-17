National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) At $45.51 Forms Bottom; Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) formed multiple bottom with $43.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $45.51 share price. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 359,263 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 15 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 12 decreased and sold stock positions in Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.99 million shares, up from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Valueworks Llc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. for 426,251 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 17,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.09% invested in the company for 313,204 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 92,567 shares.

More notable recent Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA) DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

It closed at $10.57 lastly. It is down 8.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLP News: 15/03/2018 – Maui Jim Launches Proprietary Optical Collection Featuring 62 Styles; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 25/04/2018 – Maui Land 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLP); 24/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Petition from Maui coalition targets former sugar cane land; 29/03/2018 – Maui Now: EXCLUSIVE: Maui’s Moronai Kanekoa on KULEANA’s Opening; 15/05/2018 – County of Maui Selects Array Networks Virtual Application Delivery Controllers to Optimize Centralized Geographic Information; 25/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-cop files lawsuit against Maui Police Department claiming disability discrimination; 19/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft Under Color of Law and Witness Tampering; 17/04/2018 – PetersenDean Hawaii LLC Acquires Maui Roofing Inc

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $204.15 million. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. It has a 264.25 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities divisions.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.33’s average target is -6.99% below currents $45.51 stock price. National Beverage had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) rating on Monday, September 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4400 target. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 14.46 million shares or 37.63% more from 10.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 8,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 7,687 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The New York-based Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 17,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 38,678 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has 1,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 1,549 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 107,854 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 322 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 18,147 shares or 0% of the stock.