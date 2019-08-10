National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Contrasting side by side

Both National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) compete on a level playing field in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. 56 2.04 N/A 3.00 14.50 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 3.77 N/A 0.49 57.55

Table 1 demonstrates National Beverage Corp. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Beverage Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National Beverage Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 0.00% 38.8% 27.2% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

National Beverage Corp. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. In other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Beverage Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. National Beverage Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for National Beverage Corp. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

National Beverage Corp.’s average price target is $44, while its potential upside is 0.82%. Meanwhile, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential upside is 7.70%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. seems more appealing than National Beverage Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of National Beverage Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are owned by institutional investors. National Beverage Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 13.6% are Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Beverage Corp. 4.34% -3.67% -21.03% -48.05% -56.09% -39.35% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75%

For the past year National Beverage Corp. has -39.35% weaker performance while Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has 9.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors National Beverage Corp. beats Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.