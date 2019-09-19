National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of National Beverage Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand National Beverage Corp. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have National Beverage Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 0.00% 38.80% 27.20% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing National Beverage Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. N/A 49 14.50 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

National Beverage Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio National Beverage Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National Beverage Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 2.60 2.71

National Beverage Corp. presently has an average price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of -9.82%. The competitors have a potential upside of 16.81%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that National Beverage Corp.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Beverage Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Beverage Corp. 4.34% -3.67% -21.03% -48.05% -56.09% -39.35% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year National Beverage Corp. has -39.35% weaker performance while National Beverage Corp.’s peers have 29.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

National Beverage Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, National Beverage Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. National Beverage Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Beverage Corp.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

National Beverage Corp. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. In other hand, National Beverage Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Beverage Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Beverage Corp.’s rivals beat National Beverage Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.