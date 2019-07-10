National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Contrasting side by side

Since National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) are part of the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. 61 1.97 N/A 3.22 16.27 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 2.61 24.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National Beverage Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. National Beverage Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 0.00% 41.6% 29.1% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% -14.5% -6%

Risk and Volatility

National Beverage Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Beverage Corp. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. National Beverage Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Recommendations

National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50

$44 is National Beverage Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.73%. Competitively Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has an average target price of $60, with potential downside of -3.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that National Beverage Corp. seems more appealing than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 30.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of National Beverage Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Beverage Corp. -7.26% -1.69% -29.59% -46.63% -38.11% -26.98% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.59% -3.31% 4.74% 3.22% 5.38% 4.26%

For the past year National Beverage Corp. had bearish trend while Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Beverage Corp. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.