National Beverage Com (FIZZ) Stock Value Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Its Stake; Mednax (MD) Market Value Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (FIZZ) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 231,682 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, up from 224,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in National Beverage Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 373,259 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 15,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 65,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 81,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 478,182 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 40,223 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 10,276 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 4,748 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 1,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Networks Ltd Company has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 58,018 shares. Georgia-based Gmt Cap Corp has invested 0.16% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.03% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Pnc Fin Serv Gp reported 20,929 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc has invested 0.04% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Armistice Capital Ltd Liability has 248,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 9,140 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity.