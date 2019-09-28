National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. 36 0.00 6.26M 2.50 14.67 South State Corporation 75 1.13 33.30M 4.94 16.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of National Bankshares Inc. and South State Corporation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. National Bankshares Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 17,364,771.15% 8.7% 1.3% South State Corporation 44,400,000.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. South State Corporation’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Bankshares Inc. and South State Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 80.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.6% are South State Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than South State Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors South State Corporation beats National Bankshares Inc.