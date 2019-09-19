National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Both National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. 38 5.69 N/A 2.50 14.67 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.98 N/A 3.17 11.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Bankshares Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Bankshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. National Bankshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Bankshares Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.47 beta means National Bankshares Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

National Bankshares Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.25 consensus price target and a 3.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Bankshares Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 70.7%. 0.7% are National Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.