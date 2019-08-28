National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. 39 4.65 N/A 2.50 14.67 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.67 N/A 1.15 19.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Old Point Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Bankshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. National Bankshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National Bankshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. Competitively, Old Point Financial Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. shares and 39.3% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares. About 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.