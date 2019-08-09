National Bank Holdings (NBHC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at Corelogic (CLGX) Raised By 7.07%

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Bank Holdings Corp’s current price of $34.15 translates into 0.56% yield. National Bank Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 151,650 shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) had an increase of 7.07% in short interest. CLGX’s SI was 1.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.07% from 1.69M shares previously. With 531,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s short sellers to cover CLGX’s short positions. The SI to Corelogic Inc’s float is 2.29%. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 550,905 shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 18/04/2018 – CoreLogic Examines Financial Implications of the HayWired Earthquake Scenario; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction Costs at Stake; 30/03/2018 – Inside Mtg [Reg]: Freddie Mac to Tap CoreLogic’s Sam Khater as Chief Economist; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management stated it has 0.16% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,449 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Gsa Cap Llp owns 12,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 12,444 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 151,332 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Co has invested 1.83% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 53,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 224,862 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 748 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 106,000 shares.

