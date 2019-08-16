National Bank Holdings (NBHC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Bunge Limited (BG) Holding By $943,400

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Bank Holdings Corp’s current price of $32.97 translates into 0.58% yield. National Bank Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 106,799 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 20.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 67,200 shares with $3.57M value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 880,225 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 34,615 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 13,600 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 254,958 are held by Citigroup. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 49,600 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 8,500 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 132,836 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 13,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,212 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited has $72 highest and $65 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 26.96% above currents $53.82 stock price. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (Call) stake by 104,500 shares to 122,500 valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Data Corp New stake by 1.13 million shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

