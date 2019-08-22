National Bank Holdings (NBHC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Iqvia Holdings (IQV) SI Increased By 6.39%

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) had an increase of 6.39% in short interest. IQV’s SI was 2.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.39% from 2.54 million shares previously. With 1.32M avg volume, 2 days are for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s short sellers to cover IQV’s short positions. The SI to Iqvia Holdings Inc’s float is 1.53%. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.19. About 671,201 shares traded. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has risen 31.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IQV News: 02/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Sees FY Rev $10.05B-$10.25B; 17/05/2018 – #3 FDA faults IQVIA for errors in opioid sales data, calls for quality review; 17/05/2018 – IQVIA Reaffirms Its Second-Qtr and Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 MDA Collaborates with IQVIA to Expand Disease Registry into the New MOVR Data Hub; 30/05/2018 – S&P Cuts IQVIA Holdings Senior Unsecured Issue-Level Rating to ‘BB’ From ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – FDA finds inaccuracy in IQVIA sales data on some opioids; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines; 24/05/2018 – IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science Study: Spending on Cancer Meds in the U.S. Doubled from 2012-2017 – Expected to; 16/05/2018 – FDA – ADDITIONAL DATA QUALITY ERRORS RAISE SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT SYSTEMIC ISSUES WITH IQVIA’S DATA AND QUALITY CONTROL PROCEDURES; 16/05/2018 – FDA REPORTS QUALITY PROBLEMS FOR DATA PROVIDED BY THE FIRM IQVIA THAT WERE USED TO INFORM ESTIMATES FOR SOME CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Bank Holdings Corp’s current price of $33.45 translates into 0.57% yield. National Bank Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 76,914 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America

Among 2 analysts covering IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IQVIA Holdings has $167 highest and $160 lowest target. $164.67’s average target is 4.76% above currents $157.19 stock price. IQVIA Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $30.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. It has a 129.91 P/E ratio. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.18 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 12,213 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 338 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 21,994 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Boston reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Elizabeth Park Limited holds 6.17% or 464,143 shares in its portfolio. 44,352 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 283,247 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 12,596 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Victory Capital Inc owns 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 12,623 shares.