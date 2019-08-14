National Bank Holdings (NBHC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed By $916,960 Its Transcanada (TRP) Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 29.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 20,840 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 49,644 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 70,484 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $46.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 2.27M shares traded or 74.40% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Bank Holdings Corp’s current price of $33.70 translates into 0.56% yield. National Bank Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 127,648 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 13,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv holds 12,596 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 39,993 shares. Paradigm Management Ny reported 14,936 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 79,052 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 2.81 million shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,683 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 2.14M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 198,396 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0% or 12,623 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corp holds 1.83% or 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 22,342 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 18,010 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,500 shares to 22,200 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 7,515 shares and now owns 17,939 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.